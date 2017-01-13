Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

dimitri payet.

Gary Neville gives his thoughts on the Dimitri Payet situation

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Slaven Bilic insisted West Ham will not sell Dimitri Payet this month, even though the French midfielder has made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the club.

Bilic revealed the news of Payet’s unhappiness in a press conference on Thursday, telling reporters: “We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Payet does not want to play for us. He wants to leave.

“He’s definitely our best player and that’s why we gave him a long contract.

Article continues below

“We are not going to sell him. This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him.

“I feel let down. I feel angry. I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

Video: Paul Pogba invades Ibrahimovic's interview with Henry - gets instantly trolled

Video: Paul Pogba invades Ibrahimovic's interview with Henry - gets instantly trolled

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

“We aren’t going to sell him, not whatsoever. It’s not a money issue or anything. We want to keep our best players.”

Why keep an unhappy player?

But many West Ham fans were confused by this stubborn stance.

Regardless of how brilliant a player might be, what’s the point in keeping a footballer who doesn’t want to play for your club?

West Ham United v Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

It’s been revealed by the French journalist Julien Laurens that Payet and his family are unhappy in London and a move back to Marseille is firmly on the cards.

Goal: West Ham *will* sell Payet

Despite what Bilic might have said in his press conference this week, Goal have learned that West Ham are now preparing to sell Payet, who has gone on strike in order to force his departure from the London Stadium.

The Hammers’ supporters are understandably concerned. West Ham are currently 13th in the Premier League table but they’re by no means safe.

West Ham United v Burnley - Premier League

They find themselves seven points above the relegation zone with 18 matches left to play and, without the mercurial Payet in their ranks, appear to be in real danger of being dragged into a proverbial dogfight.

Gary Neville reveals his thoughts

But what does Gary Neville, widely regarded as football’s best pundit, make of the situation?

A West Ham fan asked the former Manchester United captain: “What do you make on @dimpayet17 behaviour to the club, manager & fans at West Ham, would like to know your thoughts ?”

And Neville made no bones about it: he reckons West Ham should get rid as soon as possible.

“You're better off without him,” Neville replied on Twitter. “He's a grain of sand on a beach to your club.”

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Neville’s opinion…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Dimitri Payet
Premier League
West Ham United
Gary Neville
Marseille

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again