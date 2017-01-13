Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

Slaven Bilic insisted West Ham will not sell Dimitri Payet this month, even though the French midfielder has made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the club.

Bilic revealed the news of Payet’s unhappiness in a press conference on Thursday, telling reporters: “We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Payet does not want to play for us. He wants to leave.

“He’s definitely our best player and that’s why we gave him a long contract.

“We are not going to sell him. This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him.

“I feel let down. I feel angry. I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

“We aren’t going to sell him, not whatsoever. It’s not a money issue or anything. We want to keep our best players.”

Why keep an unhappy player?

But many West Ham fans were confused by this stubborn stance.

Regardless of how brilliant a player might be, what’s the point in keeping a footballer who doesn’t want to play for your club?

It’s been revealed by the French journalist Julien Laurens that Payet and his family are unhappy in London and a move back to Marseille is firmly on the cards.

Goal: West Ham *will* sell Payet

Despite what Bilic might have said in his press conference this week, Goal have learned that West Ham are now preparing to sell Payet, who has gone on strike in order to force his departure from the London Stadium.

The Hammers’ supporters are understandably concerned. West Ham are currently 13th in the Premier League table but they’re by no means safe.

They find themselves seven points above the relegation zone with 18 matches left to play and, without the mercurial Payet in their ranks, appear to be in real danger of being dragged into a proverbial dogfight.

Gary Neville reveals his thoughts

But what does Gary Neville, widely regarded as football’s best pundit, make of the situation?

A West Ham fan asked the former Manchester United captain: “What do you make on @dimpayet17 behaviour to the club, manager & fans at West Ham, would like to know your thoughts ?”

And Neville made no bones about it: he reckons West Ham should get rid as soon as possible.

“You're better off without him,” Neville replied on Twitter. “He's a grain of sand on a beach to your club.”

