Not a season goes by without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo breaking a goalscoring record.

As Barcelona and Real Madrid's all-time leading scorers respectively, the duo are running out of records to achieve in European competition.

In Champions League history, for example, Messi has scored the most braces (25), hat-tricks (7) and goals in the group stages (57).

And for Barcelona in Spanish football, the Argentine holds the record for most goals scored in a La Liga season (50), hat-tricks scored in a La Liga season (8) and most trophies (26).

As for Ronaldo, the Portuguese is the record holder for most assists (32), free-kicks scored (12) and hat-tricks in a single campaign (3) in the Champions League.

That's without taking into account the many Spanish records he also possesses, including most hat-tricks in La Liga history (32) and fastest player to score 150 league goals (140 games).

However, an investigation by The Sun has revealed there are five European goalscoring records that Messi and Ronaldo haven't broken (yet).

MOST GOALS IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALS

Messi and Ronaldo have scored just two goals each in Champions League finals, five behind current record holder Alfredo Di Stefano (7), who played during the European Cup days.

A hat-trick in this season's final in Cardiff would see them both close the gap, but that's easier said than done.

MOST GOALS FOR DIFFERENT CLUBS IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Considering Messi is a one-club man and Ronaldo has scored for only two teams in the Champions League, neither have a chance of breaking this record.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the holder having scored for six different teams in the competition, though he could make it seven with Manchester United if they qualify for next season.

MOST GOALS IN A SINGLE EUROPEAN COMPETITION CAMPAIGN

Eighteen goals in the 2010/11 Europa League campaign means Radamel Falcao - yes, Falcao - holds this particular record.

Ronaldo has come closest to breaking the Colombian's haul with 17 in 2014, while Messi's highest tally is 'only' 14.

MOST GOALS IN DIFFERENT CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEASONS

It's Ryan Giggs who Messi and Ronaldo have to contend with here, the Welshman scoring goals in 16 different Champions League seasons.

Messi needs three more years to equal Giggs' record on 13, while Ronaldo has scored in 12 different campaigns.

FASTEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HAT-TRICK

Swansea City loanee Bafetimbi Gomis is the surprise holder of this record, having scored a hat-trick in eight minutes during Lyon's 7-1 mauling of Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.

The closest Messi has come was against Arsenal in 2010, where he scored three in 22 minutes, while Ronaldo managed the same last season against Malmo but took 12 minutes.

