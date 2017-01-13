Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic explains how long it took him to conquer England

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Even though he's reached the grand old age of 35 and is still at the top of his game, it seems that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was always confident of taking the Premier League by storm.

Having won everything there is to win in Italy, Spain and France, amongst others, the iconic Swede decided he needed a crack at the English top flight before finally hanging up his boots on a highly successful career.

But coming from a prolific spell in France, many were worried that he wouldn't have the necessary tools to cope with the pace and the intensity of the Premier League at his age.

Article continues below

However, he has shown that he can cope by banging in 18 goals for the Red Devils so far, and in an interview with the club's official website, he states that it took him just three months to conquer the division.

And following a difficult start to the campaign, United have also begun to find their form as the title race continues to heat up.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

Video: Paul Pogba invades Ibrahimovic's interview with Henry - gets instantly trolled

Video: Paul Pogba invades Ibrahimovic's interview with Henry - gets instantly trolled

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

"If the collective does well, then the individuals will do well. I try to help the team and try to do what I'm best at... As long as I can do that, I know I will help my team," he said.

"The same thing with them, they help me the way they can for the team. I have no individual targets because that I did already, after three months in England. I conquered England -- it took three months."

And while his confidence is always admirable, there was a point in the season where he was struggling to find the net on a regular basis.

Between mid-September and early November he only managed to score twice in 13 games as United's form threatened to go stale.

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

So it took him a little longer than three months as he said.

But addressing United's form he added: "We had our dips, our ups and downs... Lately, we have been winning, where we have been more stabilised as a team.

"The coach has found his base, which is not easy when you're a new coach coming to a new team and want to put in your philosophy, your game and the way you want it to be," he said.

United fans will be hoping that he's got his best form ready for this weekend when Liverpool visit Old Trafford.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Juan Mata
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again