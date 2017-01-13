Zlatan Ibrahimovic explains how long it took him to conquer England

Even though he's reached the grand old age of 35 and is still at the top of his game, it seems that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was always confident of taking the Premier League by storm.

Having won everything there is to win in Italy, Spain and France, amongst others, the iconic Swede decided he needed a crack at the English top flight before finally hanging up his boots on a highly successful career.

But coming from a prolific spell in France, many were worried that he wouldn't have the necessary tools to cope with the pace and the intensity of the Premier League at his age.

However, he has shown that he can cope by banging in 18 goals for the Red Devils so far, and in an interview with the club's official website, he states that it took him just three months to conquer the division.

And following a difficult start to the campaign, United have also begun to find their form as the title race continues to heat up.

"If the collective does well, then the individuals will do well. I try to help the team and try to do what I'm best at... As long as I can do that, I know I will help my team," he said.

"The same thing with them, they help me the way they can for the team. I have no individual targets because that I did already, after three months in England. I conquered England -- it took three months."

And while his confidence is always admirable, there was a point in the season where he was struggling to find the net on a regular basis.

Between mid-September and early November he only managed to score twice in 13 games as United's form threatened to go stale.

So it took him a little longer than three months as he said.

But addressing United's form he added: "We had our dips, our ups and downs... Lately, we have been winning, where we have been more stabilised as a team.

"The coach has found his base, which is not easy when you're a new coach coming to a new team and want to put in your philosophy, your game and the way you want it to be," he said.

United fans will be hoping that he's got his best form ready for this weekend when Liverpool visit Old Trafford.

