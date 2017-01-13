The life of a golfer on the PGA Tour is one that most of us would dream of having.

Not only is the money great since the potential for winning a million dollars is virtually every week, but golfers are also treated by playing some of the most majestic courses in the world.

As a result, their seasons involve visiting and experiencing some of the world's most beautiful destinations.

Article continues below

This week, PGA stars are competing in the 2017 Sony Open at the Waialae Golf Course in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Not only is the purse a cool $6 million, but the location is among the most desirable vacation spots in the world.

Article continues below

Therefore, guys like Jordan Spieth are going to have some fun, both on and off the course. Along with buddy and fellow PGA Tour member Smylie Kaufman, here's how he spent his down time.

If you were wondering what they were doing in the kayak, Kaufman cleared it up afterwards.

That's right. Chasing a sea turtle.

The dynamic duo also had a shirtless interview after fellow friend Justin Thomas shot a 59 in the opening round.

Just a couple of bros being bros and living the dream.

If you were wondering, Spieth posted an opening round of five-under, while Kaufman finished one-under.

It remains to be seen if they'll set out on another quest to chase any more sea turtles or not. If both play into the weekend, expect the bromance to continue.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms