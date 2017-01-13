Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gerhard Berger doesn't believe Valtteri Bottas should replace Nico Rosberg

The upcoming season in Formula One is about to witness an array of changes in terms of regulations, as well as driver swaps.

The foremost subject of attention throughout the offseason has been with the reigning champions Mercedes following the shock retirement of Nico Rosberg, days after winning his maiden title.

Williams ace Valtteri Bottas has been the favourite to land the vacant seat, but despite the claim of Mercedes of announcing the new arrival at the cusp of new year, we are still awaiting a statement of them regarding the matter.

However, former F1 driver Gerhard Berger cited with a different option when asked who would be his choice to fill the void.

He believes the Mercedes hierarchy must hand the seat to young driver Pascal Wehrlein instead of considering Bottas, who he deems not the ideal candidate to feature in the team.

Wehrlein was in contention of lining up alongside Lewis Hamilton and was also considered by Toto Wolff & co., but it is highly likely the youngster will be signing for Sauber, who are yet to name someone to partner Marcus Ericsson.

Speaking on the issue, the 57-year-old told Auto Motor und Sport, as reported by Motorsport.com: “I would have taken Wehrlein to underline my own young driver programme. Wehrlein always left a convincing impression in this programme.

“You will only see how good he really is when you put him in a top car.”

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying

He is thoroughly impressed by the talent of the prodigy, admitting it might be a risk to hand such a significant job to a young driver, but it could provide dividends in the long term.

“In comparison to Bottas, Wehrlein is a risk, for sure. Therefore, maybe the clever solution is not the one that springs to mind first and foremost.”

Although, the Austrian hails the potential of Bottas, yet concedes that the Finnish star hasn't done enough to overshadow his teammate Felipe Massa in 2016 to earn the Mercedes drive.

He added: “I hold Bottas in high esteem. He's quick, a good team player, a nice person and he has earned the chance to prove himself.”

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Practice

“On the other hand he didn't destroy Massa enough for us to be saying: He's the right choice.”

Bottas was among the points throughout the last campaign, but only managed one podium finish, finishing third at the Canadian GP.

It remains to be seen who gets the coveted opportunity to represent the UK-based outfit with Hamilton in 2017, with higher expectations to look forward to as Mercedes aim to continue their domination in the F1 circuit.

