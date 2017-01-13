Official online NBA destination in the UK

Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade misses how competitive All-Star Games were in his early years.

Dwyane Wade has seen a lot during his 14 years in the NBA and he has seen some subtle changes along the way.

With the latest returns on All-Star voting in the can, the Chicago Bulls guard is looking at his 13th straight trip to the midseason classic.

That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have some reservations about the big showcase and how it has become different since his earlier appearances.

He told ESPN: “I don’t know what year it change. But my first couple years, I remember A.I. (Allen Iverson) and those guys, we had some barnburners. We went down to the end on a couple of them, and then at some point it just changed and became a dunk show.”

Wade’s comments are biting, but not necessarily altogether untrue. All-Star games are notorious for showboating in lieu of actual basketball.

In recent years, the increasing pace of the game has led to ballooned point totals like last year’s West victory over the East coming at a staggering 196-173.

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

The pace and space revolution doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon and defense will not be making a comeback in a meaningless exhibition game.

In reality, the game is for the fans and everyone is watching for spectacular offensive plays.

While most people watching at home would prefer a close game, nobody is going to be too mad about a blowout as long as it is entertaining.

