Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spent his entire career proving his doubters wrong, so the way he performed throughout December shouldn’t have come as a shock.

Many pundits and fans proclaimed Zlatan was as good as finished after he scored just one goal in 12 appearances during September and October.

But the veteran Swedish striker made his critics look foolish by scoring 12 goals in Manchester United’s next 12 matches.

Zlatan, after scoring five league goals during December, deservedly picked up the Player of the Month award on Friday.

"I am playing in a great team with great team-mates,” he told the Premier League’s official website, “a great coach and at a great club.”

As well as a Player of the Month trophy, Zlatan has also been handed an upgraded FIFA 17 card - and his key stats have all received significant boosts.

First of all, let’s take a closer look at his original FIFA 17 card.

Zlatan is actually the seventh-best player on the game, with an overall rating of 90.

He has 72 for pace, 85 for dribbling, 90 for shooting, 31 for defending, 81 for passing and 86 for physicality.

Zlatan's SBC card

So, what does his new FIFA 17 card look like?

Here it is…

Zlatan now has an overall rating of 92 while his pace (74), dribbling (90), shooting (93), defending (40), passing (87) and physicality (92) have all been upgraded.

Nice.

How do I get this card?!

However, you’ll need to work hard to get the exclusive FUT card. According to the Daily Star, there are four challenges you’ll need to complete in order to get the 92-rated card.

Team Zlatan: Exactly 1 Player from Sweden + Exactly 1 player from Manchester United

Rewards: JUMBO RARE PLAYERS PACK x 1

Zlatan’s Country: Exactly 11 Players from Sweden – Min rating 77 & 100 Team Chemistry

Rewards: PREMIUM GOLD PACK x 1

Zlatan’s Journey: Min 1 Player from Malmo FF + Ajax + Juventus + Inter + Min 2 Players Team of the Week – Min rating 82 & 85 Team Chemistry

Rewards: RARE GOLD PACK x 1

Zlatan’s Journey 2: Min 1 Player from Barcelona + Milan + PSG + Manchester United – Min rating 84 & 80 Team Chemistry

Rewards: PREMIUM GOLD JUMBO PACK x 1

And they only last 13 more days, apparently. So get a move on!

