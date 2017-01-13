AJ Styles has been in the WWE for just under a year now, and what a 12-month period it has been for him.

From having a match against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32 to feuding with and coming out on top against John Cena, to winning the WWE championship. Accomplishment after accomplishment has followed The Phenomenal One during his time with the WWE so far.

Speaking to AL.com, Styles was asked who has been his favorite superstar to work with so far since he joined the company, to which he gave a surprising answer.

No, it wasn't Jericho or Cena. It was, in fact, Roman Reigns.

Styles complimented The Big Dog for helping him establish his persona in the WWE, saying: "I have a lot of great matches in 2016.

"With Roman Reigns — and don’t get me wrong, WrestleMania was also a big one, too — but I just felt like my matches with Roman Reigns set the tone of how AJ Styles was going to be presented in 2016, like this guy who gets after it and has great matches with just about anyone on the roster."

Following WrestleMania 32, Styles became the number one contender for Reigns' WWE World Heavyweight championship, which was where their feud began.

The Phenomenal One would face The Big Dog on two pay-per-views for the title - Payback and Extreme Rules - losing on both occasions but establishing himself as one of the top heels in the company in the process despite the lack of boos he was receiving.

The matches against Reigns, especially at Extreme Rules, were very important for the future of Styles in the WWE as it helped him prove that he should be a main eventer in the company when many thought he would never receive the opportunity due to Vince McMahon's own agendas.

The Phenomenal One has since been awarded with a WWE title reign that has lasted over 123 days and now has another match against Cena at the Royal Rumble, meaning 2017 is picking up where 2016 left off. Fingers crossed this year is just as good as lasts for Styles.

