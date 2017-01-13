There weren't too many people surprised to find out that Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for December.

His stunning scorpion kick strike against Sunderland on Boxing Day would have practically been a shoo-in for Goal of the Season too had Arsenal's Olivier Giroud not bettered it with an acrobatic effort of his own just a few days later.

At the time, Mkhitaryan's backheel looked just like an impulsive reaction to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's cross that had been played behind him, however, that might not actually be the case.

Ibrahimovic, who also picked up an award for being the Premier League's Player of the Month, has revealed that his Manchester United teammate's stunner was no fluke.

It turns out that the pair had actually practised it a couple of weeks before it was attempted in a match situation with such glorious success.

"Yes, we trained a couple of weeks before and I said exactly how to do the movement, as the pass needed to be perfect," Ibrahimovic told EA Sports. "So it went well!

"It was an amazing goal. I mean, it’s a goal you cannot describe or even really dream about. You can, but to make it real is much more difficult.

"I'm happy for him because it’s a goal that people will remember forever. I’m also happy because I was involved in it.

"So I’m happy for him and for the fans, because when the fans get to see a goal like that, it is something amazing - it’s the beauty of the game."

Cue hundreds of kids up and down the country trying to replicate Zlatan and Mkhitaryan's moment of magic.

That assist was one of three the Swedish star had a hand in during December, where he also scored five Premier League goals too.

Ibrahimovic's form coincided with Man United going on a fine unbeaten run, leading to nine consecutive victories across all competitions.

But Jose Mourinho's men face a stern test to extend that record this weekend in the form of Liverpool.

Both sides need a win to maintain any faint hopes of pipping Chelsea to the title and as with almost every Man United-Liverpool game, we should expect some drama.

