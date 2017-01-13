Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals how he and Mkhitaryan trained for scorpion goal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There weren't too many people surprised to find out that Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for December.

His stunning scorpion kick strike against Sunderland on Boxing Day would have practically been a shoo-in for Goal of the Season too had Arsenal's Olivier Giroud not bettered it with an acrobatic effort of his own just a few days later.

At the time, Mkhitaryan's backheel looked just like an impulsive reaction to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's cross that had been played behind him, however, that might not actually be the case.

Article continues below

Ibrahimovic, who also picked up an award for being the Premier League's Player of the Month, has revealed that his Manchester United teammate's stunner was no fluke.

It turns out that the pair had actually practised it a couple of weeks before it was attempted in a match situation with such glorious success.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

The strange precaution Jordy Nelson's willing to take to play in Packers vs. Cowboys

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

Video: Paul Pogba invades Ibrahimovic's interview with Henry - gets instantly trolled

Video: Paul Pogba invades Ibrahimovic's interview with Henry - gets instantly trolled

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

"Yes, we trained a couple of weeks before and I said exactly how to do the movement, as the pass needed to be perfect," Ibrahimovic told EA Sports. "So it went well!

"It was an amazing goal. I mean, it’s a goal you cannot describe or even really dream about. You can, but to make it real is much more difficult.

"I'm happy for him because it’s a goal that people will remember forever. I’m also happy because I was involved in it.

"So I’m happy for him and for the fans, because when the fans get to see a goal like that, it is something amazing - it’s the beauty of the game."

Cue hundreds of kids up and down the country trying to replicate Zlatan and Mkhitaryan's moment of magic.

That assist was one of three the Swedish star had a hand in during December, where he also scored five Premier League goals too.

Premier League Player and Goal of the Month Awards are Presented to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Ibrahimovic's form coincided with Man United going on a fine unbeaten run, leading to nine consecutive victories across all competitions.

But Jose Mourinho's men face a stern test to extend that record this weekend in the form of Liverpool.

Both sides need a win to maintain any faint hopes of pipping Chelsea to the title and as with almost every Man United-Liverpool game, we should expect some drama.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Football
Premier League
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again