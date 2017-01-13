If you have watched the NBA during Kevin Garnett’s career, then you know how intense the man can be.

On the court, he was a ball of snarling rage most nights as he stalked the baselines looking to swat shots into the stands or dunk on opponents and unleash primal screams while doing it.

In retirement, he has become a consultant for the Los Angeles Clippers and a member of the Inside the NBA crew with his own segment called Area 21.

On his show, he talks to NBA legends and former stars about pretty much anything that they want to speak on.

The early results have been charming and The Big Ticket’s personality has shined through in pretty much every segment featured so far. But, there is the problem that KG has a bit of a potty mouth.

During a segment on Inside the NBA, he hosted Shaquille O’Neal and a dance party. Needless to say, the language got a bit colorful for live T.V.

Producers on Garnett’s segment have instituted a “cuss button” for swears on live broadcasts and it looks like they’re going to need more than just that.

Still, pretty funny from the recently retired legend. He just has to remember to use the button when necessary.

It would be a shame to miss out on his segments because the company was too worried about language concerns.