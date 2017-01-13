It looks as though Sasha Banks will be out of the Raw Women's championship picture this year's WrestleMania, as Charlotte Flair is rumored to be facing Bayley at the event with the title on the line instead.

This leaves The Boss without an opponent for The Showcase of The Immortals and with being one of the biggest superstars in the women's division, she needs someone that is going to be able to hold their own in the ring on such an occasion.

The WWE have already teased as to who Banks' opponent for WrestleMania 33 might be.

WWE released a video on their YouTube channel which may excite their fans, as they have speculated the former Raw Women's champion could face Raw's commissioner, Stephanie McMahon.

Cathy Kelly reminded viewers in the video of The Boss' confrontation with the Raw commissioner this past week, where Stephanie said she is the only boss on Raw after Sasha demanded a tag team match with her and Bayley against Nia Jax and Charlotte.

Later, Banks responded to Stephanie's comments on Twitter, saying: "You may write my checks, but I make you the money! #LegitBoss"

One fan has even jumped the gun and created a mockup fight poster of Stephanie McMahon and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. It looks rather impressive.

With no proper opponent on the same level as Banks that is currently not already in a match, Stephanie would be the perfect competitor for The Boss at WrestleMania. It could make for a very entertaining bout and rivalry, especially when you consider the ring skill Sasha has and the way Stephanie is able to deliver promos.

