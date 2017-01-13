Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho reacts brilliantly to phone ringing in his press conference

Jose Mourinho faces one of his toughest fixtures as Manchester United manager on Sunday.

The Red Devils host north-west rivals Liverpool who, like them, are in contention for a Champions League place and perhaps even for the Premier League title.

Just eighteen games remain of the season and it's during the winter months where results can make or break a potential title challenge.

United will need to be at the top of their game to have any hope of beating Liverpool at Old Trafford, though recent form suggests they're favourites heading into the game.

Mourinho's men have won each of their last six Premier League games and are currently unbeaten in 15 in all competitions.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have failed to win any of their last three games, most recently losing to Southampton in the EFL Cup and drawing to Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Confidence is certainly high in the United camp as a result and it would seem even Mourinho is feeling pretty calm ahead of Sunday's showdown.

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

While talking to the press in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Mourinho was rudely interrupted when a reporter's phone started ringing on his desk.

But rather than lose his temper or embarrass the person whose phone it was, the Portuguese played along and reacted brilliantly by answering the call. See below for a video of the incident.

"WAIT A SECOND PLEASE"

Whoever was on the other end must have been in a state of shock when Mourinho calmly said "hello".

United's manager was later asked about the importance of victory over Liverpool, to which he responded: "Three points. Plus, the emotional side of it.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

"The emotional side of it... the fans and the players that have been at the club for a long time, I think they understand the feeling better than I do.

"But I've been here for a few months and step by step I understand the dimension of that feeling; of that good rivalry, because I think rivalry is a very good thing for football clubs."

