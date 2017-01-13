Antonio Conte confirms what is happening with John Terry's future

There's been some serious speculation surrounding John Terry's future recently.

Now at the age of 35 there are many wondering if the former England defender will be calling time on his career soon, or heading for one last big payday in the Chinese league.

Terry has also been making in-roads into gaining his coaching badges, so it would seem that he has a few options on the table.

However, speaking to the press ahead of this weekend's meeting with Leicester City, manager Antonio Conte opened up on his plans for the veteran stopper amid rumours of interest from Bournemouth.

And it seems that Terry will be staying at Stamford Bridge, with Conte hailing him as an important player for the team, despite the fact that he's only made five appearances for the Blues so far this term.

“He is an important player for this team, for this squad and for me," Conte said as per the Mirror.

“His work on the pitch, his work in the changing room outside is fantastic.

"This showed he's a great player, but also a great man and for me it's fantastic to have a person as him to help me in my first season in Chelsea.

“For this reason, I repeat, John stays with us, is our player, is in my squad. And when I see the situation and I want and he deserves to play, he'll play. He remains a really important player for me.”

Terry himself is keen to remain and fight for his place in the side, but this still leaves his future up in the air beyond the end of the current campaign.

Chelsea's unbeaten run in the league came to an end last week against Tottenham, and Conte is urging his players to stay focussed in order to make an immediate bounce back and not be complacent despite Leicester's struggles.

"Sometimes, if you don't pay the right attention, you can find your team in the middle or in the bottom of the league," he added.

“In this league every game you can win, but you can lose. It's not easy. I think Leicester game is very important. It's important for us to restart, to restart to win.

“This game can be very tough, because Leicester are the champions of last season. They have a lot of good players, with good quality.

“They impress me. For this reason it's important to play great attention.

“We want to restart in the league, to try to win, to restart the win. Then only after the game we'll know if we've restarted or not.”

