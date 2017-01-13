The world of sports in the last year witnessed the emergence of new stars, as well as the dominance of the experienced professionals.

However, apart from the players' salaries, endorsements do play a huge role in today’s market.

The battle between top brands to secure the signing of 'the best of the best' in the business leads to astronomical offers which ultimately benefits the players as they laugh their way to the banks.

The London School of Marketing have released the Sports Marketing Power List which reveals how much our favourite sport stars were able to earn throughout the last campaign.

Starting from the top, we are in for a huge shock as despite being sidelined for more than six months and announcing his return to the tennis court in Australia this term, Roger Federer heads the list after amassing £50 million through off-court earnings.

His sponsors include Nike, Wilson, Credit Suisse, Mercedes, and Rolex.

Next on the list comes Cleveland Cavaliers ace LeBron James, who had a phenomenal year, securing his third NBA championship and also made a healthy earning of £44m from endorsements.

American golfer Phil Mickelson follows his compatriot in third with £41m, while Tiger Woods finished the year with £36.9m.

For the football faithful, only four stars feature among the top 30, with Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, alongside Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Despite having a brilliant 2016, both on the pitch as well off it, Ronaldo only managed the eighth spot on the list with Nike, Tag Heuer, and Herbalife getting his total tally to £26.6m, behind Novak Djokovic at seventh with £27.9m.

Lionel Messi secures 11th with £23m, while club teammate Neymar is at 14th with £18.9m.

Athletics powerhouse Usain Bolt may speed ahead of his peers on the track, but ends the year in 16th with £16.4m coming in from sponsors Puma, Gatorade, Hublot, ANA, and Nissan.

Tennis stars Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are the only women in the top 30 with both matching each other in earnings of £16.4m at 17th and 18th respectively.

On the back of an abysmal season on the court due to suspension, Sharapova still manages to impress off the field.

Indian cricket aces MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli also saw their stock rise after a spectacular year for Indian cricket, with the former at 12th with £22.1m and the latter at 19th with £14.8m.

The only boxer to make the cut among the highest-earners of 2016 is Floyd Mayweather. His sponsors gained him £9.8m, helping him secure the 25th spot.

Rory McIlroy, Andy Murray, and Bale are the three Brits in the top tier with earnings of £28.7m, £12.3m and £9m respectively.

Researchers disclose the most dependent sports on endorsements are cricket (81%), tennis (78%) followed by golf (75%).

Daily Mirror quoted London School of Marketing’s Jacques de Cock saying: “Despite Roger Federer’s slow year in terms of success in his sport, his successful endorsement deals show that personal characteristics can also be an important part of long-lasting sponsorships.

“Male athletes still dominate perhaps because they offer advantages to marketers that want to tap into the traditionally hard to reach male consumer market.

“Fans tend to buy sports clothing and equipment based on what the key sportsman wear, which explains why endorsements are such a major part of cricket, tennis and golf.

“Endorsements are such a powerful way for brands to market their products. This is because they increase brand awareness, validate product features, boost brand equity, and reach the difficult 16-30 year old male market.”

While competition among several top brands for market supremacy gets more heated, and acquiring the services of the top tier sporting stars to model their product, 2017 will undoubtedly see more incomes for the players as sponsors aim to reach the top.

