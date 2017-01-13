Before every home game in Oracle Arena, fans are usually gathered around one corner to see Stephen Curry go through his pregame warmup session.

Last year, the event spread around the nation as ESPN televised his warmups in the NBA Finals and streamed them online due to public demand.

For people uninitiated with the two-time MVP, he goes through a number of ball handling drills and shoots three-pointers from the tunnel and makes them almost every game.

The entire display can be breathtaking to see firsthand. He has even added some fun elements like doing the entire thing wearing a fur hat in cold weather cities.

Recently he has decided to add elements of other sports into the routine including football, bowling and curling.

This week’s choice was soccer and his teammate Klay Thompson decided that enough was enough.

He strolled over to the superstar point guard’s makeshift corner kick and without paying any attention picked the ball up and shot it.

Curry couldn’t contain his laughter at how oblivious his friend was to the entire act. Needless to say, the Warriors are still having fun this year and that doesn’t look to change any time soon.

Kevin Durant’s integration has been almost seamless and he’s looking more comfortable in role by the day. Who knows what sport he will try next, chances are he will probably be successful at it.