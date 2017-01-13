Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

dimitri payet.

Triple H has a strong message for Dimitri Payet

Published Add your comment

Back in December 2015, WWE legend Triple H revealed that he was now a fan of West Ham United.

The 47-year-old, born and raised in the United States and with no obvious connection to the Hammers, was captivated by the passion and loyalty displayed by the club’s supporters.

“West Ham is probably the closest to what we do, with the passion of their fanbase and their loyalty, right?” he told ITV News. “That's the closest to what we do.”

He was also asked which West Ham player had best chance of making it as a professional wrestler.

“Maybe a player like Andy Carroll!” he said. “He is tall, likes to play it tough with the opposition and has the right looks with the long hair. He could be interesting!”

Aware of Triple H’s passion for West Ham, The LADBible couldn’t resist the chance to ask him what he thought of the ongoing situation involving Dimitri Payet.

Payet is currently on strike

Payet is on strike after informing Slaven Bilic that he no longer wants to play for the club.

Bilic was adamant in his press conference on Thursday that Payet will not be sold this month, but Goal have since reported that West Ham will sell the unsettled France international should they receive a satisfactory offer.

Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League

A return to Marseille, at this stage, appears to be the most likely outcome for Payet.

Triple H's message to Payet

However, the 29-year-old might consider performing a dramatic U-turn after receiving the following message from Triple H.

"Look, Dimitri if you wanna be the bad guy come and talk to me - WWE is the place to be the bad guy so if you want to do that, I can make you a bad guy,” he told The LadBible, per Sport Bible.

"But if it was me I'd stick to what you're doing. Be a leader, buckle down and show these guys why you are who you are and the best way to do that is by taking the guys around you and rising them up and becoming the best they can be.

"Be the man that you are, be the leader that you are and take these kids and win, that's all you've got to do."

We wouldn’t want to be in Payet’s shoes when he does manage to force a move away from the London Stadium later this month.

Triple H

