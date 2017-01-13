It is safe to say that there weren't many highlights from Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Plymouth in the FA Cup Third Round clash last weekend.

The turgid affair saw the youngest ever Liverpool starting XI struggle to break down a well organised League Two outfit in a game of few - if any - clear cut chances.

It was so dull that a bizarre incident involving Emre Can was arguably the most interesting thing to happen throughout the 90 minutes.

Article continues below

Plymouth's Sonny Bradley performed the sort of underhand tactics you'd be more likely to see at a Sunday league game by wiping his hand under Can's armpit and then sliding a finger into his ear.

The German was completely left incensed by the wet willy, which went unpunished by referee Paul Tierney, and he later posted a replay of it on his official Instagram page.

Article continues below

Well, now his manager has got involved as Jurgen Klopp was asked for his opinion during a Facebook Live Q&A for Sky Sports.

Initially, it appeared the Liverpool boss had a light-hearted view on the incident and admitted to never having heard of the term 'wet willy' before.

However, Klopp then condemned Bradley for the act, labelling it 'disgusting'.

"I never saw it before actually. Wet willy. Who did it first, was it Willy? It's a funny thing, but being on the wrong side of a wet willy in a game, that's not nice," Klopp told Sky Sports, as per The Daily Mail.

"The player of Plymouth, they say he is a clever player annoying Emre Can, but if anyone thinks it's funny, I don't think it's funny - it's disgusting. Hopefully, he tries again.

"I can remember the reaction of Emre on the pitch, and he was close to getting a yellow card."

"Nobody saw it obviously. Somebody thinks it's funny - I don't think it's funny."

All eyes will now be on the pair to see if Can can exert some form of revenge on the Plymouth defender when the two teams meet again next Wednesday for the replay.

Before then, the Reds have a vital Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pending Chelsea's result against Leicester the day before, Klopp's men could close the gap to the league leaders to just two points with a win over their fierce rivals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms