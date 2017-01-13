Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Published

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have dominated headlines this week amid speculation of a potential boxing match between the two.

McGregor has previously made clear his desire to take on the American and his wish took a step closer to being fulfilled when Mayweather appeared to give the green light.

Speaking exclusively to ESPN, 'Money' said: "I'm saying right here: Conor McGregor keeps telling everybody he wants the fight - let's make it happen.

"We tried to make the fight. They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100 million. We're the A-side and I don't know how much money he has made?

"I'm pretty sure he hasn't even made $10m from an MMA bout, but we are willing to give him $15m and then we can talk about splitting the percentage, the back-end percentage on pay-per view.

"But of course, we're the A-side. How can a guy talk about $20m or $30m if he's never even made $8m or $9m [for one fight]?"

However, while the ball was back in McGregor's court at this point, Mayweather has made another big announcement on a potential fight.

And it's bad news. In quotes relayed by the Independent, the 39-year-old ruled out coming out of retirement to face McGregor but did predict what would have happened.

"I've had my career," he said. "All kinds of guys from other sports keep calling me out. If it ever happened it would be an easy win for me.

Basketball - Olympics: Day 12

"But I want to concentrate on helping the young boxers I promote accomplish their dreams - and helping my children become the best people they can.

"I'm a businessman and I like making money but I'm retired now on my record of 49 and 0. People with an interest in me coming back are not thinking of my health and my family.

"There's no point me no longer being the sharpest tool in the box but having more money. And I look at how the great Muhammad Ali went on too long."

The dream is over.

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
David Haye
Boxing

