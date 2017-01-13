New York’s season has been every bit as strange as it was promised when the front office decided to bring in big name acquisitions like Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah.

Knicks fans have enjoyed uneven performances night in and night out from their team as they try to re-enter the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Just this week, the Big Apple was left wondering if something had happened to their starting point guard as Derrick Rose didn’t show up for a game due to a family emergency.

2017 is here and the midpoint of the season is less than a month away. Nobody is sure if the club is on the way to the postseason or to another dissapointing summer.

Carmelo Anthony has been trying to help carry the load for the franchise and has had to battle some adversity in trying to make the roster work despite that not being the best for his game.

Last night, against the Chicago Bulls, he threw up two airballs in the first quarter in front of an anxious Madison Square Garden crowd. In true New York Fashion, they booed him mightily after the second miss.

However, Melo has been around these fans and been in the city for a while now and has developed a thicker skin when it comes to moments of frustration.

He just laughed off the booing and got back down to defence on the other end. These are the sorts of things you have to be able to do if you are the leader of a team and things aren’t going well.

The Knicks got the 104-89 win last night and nobody will ultimately remember his misses. Racking up the wins and proving to be a good teammate will give Anthony plenty to smile about.