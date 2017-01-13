2017 is set to be an entertaining year in terms of boxing as yet another high profile clash is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has given an update on the possible Kell Brook-Amir Khan fight, with a tentative date of the bout also being discussed.

He believes the negotiations are well in motion which could lead to an official announcement in the next two weeks.

The 37-year-old revealed that Brook wants to fight, but he is yet to decide his counterpart with an array of options at his disposal.

Sky Sports quoted Hearn saying: “Kell is going to box in May, and really who he boxes is going to be decided in the next couple of weeks.

“Myself and many of the team around him want to see him move to 154 pounds. I don’t think he’s the same fighter at 147 pounds, that he is at 154.

“He’s world champion at 147, he’s a fighter, he’s a very proud man and he doesn’t want to vacate. He doesn’t want to move and swerve fights.

He admits that Khan and his team are willing to fight at 147 pounds as it could be his only possibility of securing a win against the IBF champion.

“Amir Khan wants to fight him at 147 pounds. Good thinking, because that’s Amir Khan’s best chance to beat Kell Brook. Kell Brook will fight Amir Khan at 147 pounds.”

Manny Pacquiao also remains in the list of contenders who could end up on the opposition corner in May, alongside Errol Spence Jr., who has a mandatory defence to make as well.

“If he stays at welterweight, he’s also got the Errol Spence mandatory as well, great fight, but it’s not really as big as the likes of Khan and Pacquiao.

“So, discussions with Top Rank are ongoing, really it is just a case of where do we go? Do we go to 154? Do we go with Spence? Do we go with Khan?”

The Group Managing Director of Matchroom Sport further states that the bout against Khan is on Brook’s priority list.

He added: “The Khan fight remains the No 1 priority, it has been for three years.”

Meetings are ongoing between both camps as the date for staging the event is slated for May 20 or May 27 this year.

“We’ve had meetings with Khan’s team again two days ago in my office and more next week. He lost in his last fight, he got knocked out in his last fight by [Saul] Alvarez. We lost in our last fight against Gennady Golovkin.

“Kell’s coming back to make a weight that I think he shouldn’t be fighting at, recovering from a fractured eye socket.

“Now may be the great time to face Kell Brook, now may be the great time to fight Amir Khan; let’s just jump in and find out.

Hearn discloses a rematch clause could also be given to the former unified light-welterweight champion.

“We can do two fights if he needs the security, That’s a fight that has to happen, May 20, May 27.”

As the boxing faithful hopes the final decision is made in the forthcoming days, the all-Brit fight is undoubtedly going to be one of the most highly anticipated events in 2017.

