The Royal Rumble is just over two weeks away and every year, the WWE has at least one surprise entrant that nobody saw coming.

Last year, AJ Styles was the surprise entrant in the Rumble, bringing much delight to many WWE fans watching around the world. However, with so many names on Raw and SmackDown Live now thanks to the brand split, there aren't many spots for surprises.

If there is room for them, here are five superstars that should be surprise entrants for this year's Royal Rumble.

Triple H

Not much of a surprise, but more of an unannounced entry, Triple H needs to be an entrant in this year's Rumble in order to reignite his expected feud with Seth Rollins for their match at WrestleMania.

All The Game needs to do when he enters the Rumble is make sure Rollins doesn't win it by eliminating him personally. He could then be eliminated himself by the former Shield member and then they brawl their way around ringside and back up the ramp towards backstage.

Samoa Joe

The stage is set for Samoa Joe to make his debut on the main roster and there aren't many better ways of doing it than in the Royal Rumble. Joe's time is now and WWE needs to make the call to bring him to the main roster, specifically SmackDown so he can battle with AJ Styles and potentially John Cena.

The former NXT champion is rumored to be receiving a big push upon his call-up and what better way to make an impact than wrestling with and eliminating some of the bigger stars on the main roster.

Shinsuke Nakamura

Another NXT star that deserves a surprise entry into the Royal Rumble is Shinsuke Nakamura. While it might be some time still before Nakamura is called up permanently to the main roster, he could still have an impact in the Rumble.

The King of Strong Style is already a strong fan favorite in NXT, which is bound to transfer over with him to the main roster eventually. Perhaps he could have a little staredown with Brock Lesnar or Goldberg just to get fans a little giddy. It would be a good test screening to see how the main roster crowd reacts to him.

Gillberg

If you need a surprise entrant that is bound to cause a few laughs, no one would be more fitting this year than Gillberg. Goldberg could be clearing house in the middle of the ring when he hears his entrance music hit. Confused, he looks at the top of the ramp to see security men with sparklers come out and there standing with them is Gillberg.

As soon as Gillberg enters the ring, Goldberg spears him to the ground, picks him up, and throws him at other eliminated superstars waiting to catch him below, but wait, his feet haven't touched the floor.

Walking up the ring steps, Gillberg attempts to get back into the ring but is knocked to the ground by James Ellsworth, giving him his only elimination of the Rumble before he himself is eliminated by Goldberg.

Finn Balor

Probably the only surprise entrant with any real potential of winning the whole thing, Finn Balor simply needs to be in the Royal Rumble to give him a title shot at WrestleMania because he deserves it.

The Demon King is yet to return from his shoulder injury from last year's SummerSlam which forced him to vacate the Universal title. He has been seen moving his shoulder comfortably recently but whether or not he is able to return to the ring remains to be seen.

If he is, the Rumble would be the right stage for him, and if he wins, it would be the perfect way for him to get back into the title picture. With him being such a fan favorite, many members of the WWE universe will be happy to see Balor come out of the Rumble as the winner, unlike previous winners over the last couple of years.

Having Balor as the winner would make a great feud for either Roman Reigns or Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, depending on who wins their match for the Universal title during the show.

Who would you like to see as a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble? Have your say and leave a comment below...

