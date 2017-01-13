Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mick (left), son of Michael, could continue family legacy with the racing giants.

Ferrari would welcome Mick Schumacher on their young driver scheme

The prospect of Mick Schumacher following in his seven-time world champion father's footsteps is gathering considerable steam after being promoted to Prema's F3 team after two seasons in Formula 4 racing.

With Mercedes previously mooted as potential suitors to continue his driver development, Ferrari have since moved to make their intentions clear, with the manager of their Driver Academy Massimo Rivola, telling Gazzetta dello Sport: "Obviously we follow him.

"And this year we will have the opportunity to stay very close to Mick, because he will be team-mate of our FDA driver [Guan Yu] Zhou in the Prema team.

"About his future, I don't know what Mick will decide to do. But if he would like to enter the FDA programme, he will find a red carpet."

Rivola went on to disclose that it wasn't just Schumacher's driving skills that drew the Italian outfit to him.

"Mick seems very polite and he's not full of himself," added Rivola.

"So congratulations to his parents. They did a very good job with him.

"He's very young, and he must manage a very huge media pressure. But he is doing it very well."

Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari's new third driver - was also the subject of praise from Rivola, after an impressive debut season in GP2, in which he claimed victory in five races and finished runner-up in the overall standings to Pierre Gasly.

"He's very strong," Rivola is quoted as saying. "I wanted him in the Academy already at the beginning of 2016, so I'm very happy that he's now Ferrari"s third driver. He deserves this chance.

"For me, he is a great talent and his attitude is impressive.

"It is true that Antonio is 23, but I don"t think it is correct that F1's door is open only to 18-year-old drivers.

"Every driver has a personal story, and that is what F1 must look at."

