Bramall.

Arsenal new boy Cohen Bramall deletes Twitter account after Man Utd tweet is found

Cohen Bramall, following his shock move to Arsenal from non-league Hednesford Town this month, must now adjust to life as a Premier League footballer.

The large majority of young footballers at clubs like Arsenal are already acutely aware of what’s expected of them by the age of 20 thanks to years of advice and invaluable media training.

But those who come in late, like Bramall, the task of adjusting from being your average young guy to household name can be a little overwhelming.

Bramall was working at a Bentley car factory and facing redundancy, while playing for Hednesford in the Northern League Premier Division on a part-time basis, when the Gunners signed him.

"I got made redundant by Bentley on the Tuesday [20 December], which was crazy because I didn't know what I was going to do," the left-back, who is now working with the Gunners’ Under-23 squad, was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"My agent Lee Payne rings me on the Wednesday saying you've got a trial at Arsenal. I was like 'what?' - I was gobsmacked.

"He said pack your stuff and get to this postcode, so I packed all my stuff in about an hour, got there as fast as I could, slept for a bit, then the next minute I'm in training with the first team.

"It was crazy how quick everything happened, how I met everyone and they just took me straight in. I had to take the opportunity with both hands."

Trolls unearth his Man Utd tweet from 2012

As soon as the deal was announced, you can bet your bottom dollar that football fans - and not just Arsenal supporters - were scanning the internet for whatever they could find on the young lad.

And one person managed to find a tweet about Manchester United. Jackpot.

Yes, they needed to scroll back down his timeline to Boxing Day 2012, but never underestimate how hard trolls will work to unearth little gems like this…

The tweet, per the Mirror, reads: “For all the people who hate United… Suck out!”

p1b6cbva636n8l2d1ut1ko53h79.jpg

Bramall has now deleted his Twitter account

Bramall was only 15 at the time and was presumably reacting to United’s 4-3 victory over Newcastle United, which the Red Devils won thanks to a dramatic last-minute goal from Javier Hernandez.

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Unfortunately, the poor lad has now felt the need to delete his Twitter account to avoid any further embarrassment.

Don’t worry, Cohen: it’ll get easier.

