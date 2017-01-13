Sometimes one of the hardest things to do as a WWE superstar is to get the fans to do what you want them to do. Whether that be to cheer you, boo you, or react in a certain way to a specific situation.

Occasionally, a superstar can be loved or hated so much by the crowd that it doesn't matter if they're face or heel, they will always be cheered or booed at by the fans. John Cena is a prime example of this.

Another superstar going through the same situation is AJ Styles. Despite being a heel, he is constantly cheered at by the WWE universe because of how good of a wrestler he is, which sometimes makes him feel like he isn't doing what the company asks of him correctly.

Speaking to AL.com, The Phenomenal One said: "Sometimes I feel like if I'm not getting people to boo me, then I'm not doing my job right. So that's on me. I need to be better about being the bad guy. And sometimes they just refuse. These fans just refuse to accept me as the bad guy.

"That has a lot to do with how much time I spent outside the WWE and coming here and doing so well, they respect that, I guess you could say. But it's up to me to make sure that these fans find a way to boo me.

"And I think that when you're in the ring with guys like John Cena where people love to boo him but when you cut a promo the way he did last Tuesday night, you've got to love that. You've got to love the passion that he presents, and that ultimately makes me the bad guy when someone with that passion comes at you like that. It was a really great moment."

Whether or not the fans boo him, Styles is one of the best heels in the WWE right now, and his efforts since making his debut almost a year ago have since been rewarded with a WWE title reign that has lasted longer than 123 days and another feud with Cena at the Royal Rumble.

The passion which Cena has been delivering to his promos since returning to SmackDown Live is a prime example as to why he is one of the best superstars the WWE has ever seen too. Here's to hoping that the feud between these two isn't just one-and-done and that it lasts all the way through WrestleMania season.

After his work over the past year, Styles deserves to have a great WrestleMania feud and Cena can provide that. We would all cheer to that if that was to happen.

