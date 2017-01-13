Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Kell Brook's schedule is under scrutiny from Amir Khan.

Amir Khan tells Kell Brook to prove himself before bout

Amir Khan, who has held both WBA and IBF titles at super-lightweight in the past, believes that his fight with Kell Brook would be a more lucrative event if it took place following the latter beating Errol Spence Jr.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who is the man in charge of Brook's schedule, has also suggested a fight with Manny Pacquiao is on the cards, as well as the Spence Jr bout.

However, Hearn has made it clear that the main priority this year is Khan.

Despite Khan being the priority, the boxer from Bolton believes the fight would mean a lot more if the title was on the line, and that is why he wants Brook to focus on Spence Jr first.

"The fight between me and him will be worth even more if there is a world title on the line," Khan explained to TalkSPORT.

"Kell knows the biggest fight and biggest pay day he will ever get is against me. I am on a different level where I can face other fighters and get the same amount of money.

"I have always said to Kell and Eddie Hearn that the fight is going to be worth more money if there is a title on the line. It will be a bigger fight not only in Britain but around the world. I want him to keep hold of that IBF title because I want to take it off him.

"He has that defence to make against Errol Spence, and we are going to let him make that defence, keep hold of the title, and then the fight can happen between me and him.

BOX-OLY-PAK-GB-AMIR

"I think it is a great fight for me. I respect Kell. I think he is a great fighter and it is about time now we both get it on. I have left it to my team. I have told my team that this is the fight I want and if it makes sense financially, let's make it happen."

Khan has said that he would prefer a fight with Brook to take place at the end of the year, which would give the man from Bolton a chance to have a warm up bout in the spring, following surgery on his hand.

"I'm in the States now and had a meeting with Al Haymon last week," Khan is quoted as saying. "He said to me with the hand operation, we want to get a good feel fight, to get back into it again.

"It has been almost a year since I last fought so I want to get back in there to get that ring rust away. I want to fight again March or April time. I should find out within the next month."

