Manchester United may sit sixth in the Premier League table but there’s no doubting that they currently look the strongest they have since 2013.

The Red Devils are on a nine-game winning run and haven’t lost in 15 matches. And, although they are sixth, they’re only five points behind second-placed Liverpool.

United’s recent good form can be attributed to the arrival of Jose Mourinho in the summer and the players that he brought in.

To highlight just how impressive United’s summer was, Zlatan Ibrahimovic today received the Premier League’s Player of the Month award while Henrikh Mkhitaryan scooped the prize for Goal of the Month.

Ibrahimovic has been a sensation, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, while Mkhitaryan has rebounded fantastically well after being made an outcast by Mourinho.

And you can’t forget about Paul Pogba, who is at last showing just why Man United spent £89 million to sign him.

Many were ready to label the 23-year-old an expensive flop earlier in the season. But he’s turned it around since the beginning of November, scoring three times and producing four assists.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MIDDLESBROUGH

Pogba thinks Liverpool matches are 'special'

The Frenchman figures to play a crucial role in Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool, a match he believes is even bigger than the Manchester derby.

"The history of fixture is well known. It is a big derby, more so than Manchester City," Pogba told BBC's The Premier League Show.

"The atmosphere is always very special.

"You want three points against any team, but it is more special when it comes against Liverpool."

Pogba has previous vs Liverpool

Of course, Pogba is no stranger to heated matches against Liverpool. He was sent off against them in 2011 when playing for Man United's youth team in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final.

Pogba: Liverpool vs United is bigger than Man City

Souness agrees

Pogba’s opinion is shared by former Liverpool player Graeme Souness, who admits the dislike the two teams and their fanbases share for each other increases the intensity.

“When you’re involved, you think it’s the biggest game in England you can be involved in. I’m no longer involved directly, but I still believe that," Souness told Sky Sports.

“It’s the hype surrounding it, the dislike the teams have for each other, and that extends to the vast majority of supporters on both sides. It’s totally understandable because they’re the two most successful teams in the history of the English game, and they’re such close neighbours.”

Is Man Utd-Liverpool a better rivalry than the Manchester derby? Let us know in the comments section below!

