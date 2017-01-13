There seems to be a great deal of confusion surrounding Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona.

Eighteen months remain on the Argentine's current deal and various reports claim he is demanding wages of £825,000-per-week to extend his stay.

Such uncertainty appears to be taking its toll on those in power at the Camp Nou, with chief Oscar Grau recently admitting they might not be able to afford Messi's new contract.

"It is a situation we need to look at with cool heads and common sense," he said, per The Sun. "Barcelona cannot spend more than 70 per cent of our budget on wages."

However, Messi's contract saga has now taken another dramatic twist.

According to ESPN's Barcelona correspondent Sam Marsden, the Calatan club have sacked director Pere Gratacos for bizarre comments made on Messi and his future.

That much has also been confirmed by Barcelona themselves, who posted a statement on Twitter to announce Gratacos' departure (see below).

As translated by Marsden, part of the statement says Gratacos was sacked "for having publicly expressed a personal opinion that does not coincide with that of the club".

So, what exactly did Gratacos say to earn himself the sack?

Speaking after Friday's Copa del Rey draw, where Barcelona drew Real Sociedad, the Spaniard claimed Messi wouldn't be as good a player without the likes of Andres Iniesta and Neymar.

He told reporters, per ESPN: "Leo is one of the most important people in the team, but it's not just about him.

"He would not be as good without [Andres] Iniesta, Neymar and company, but Messi is the best."

What a bizarre series of comments to make, even if he does hail Messi as football's best player.

This isn't the first time Gratacos has made strange comments on Messi. In 2010, he claimed Africa has many players like the 29-year-old.

"In Africa, there are many Messis," he said, per SPORT. "I coached Messi for two years and later I saw these players and I can say there are many who have a similar level."

