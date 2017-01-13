The surprising fact regarding Tom Brady's vast playoff experience

Tom Brady has seemingly gotten better with age.

After serving a four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate to start the campaign, he has thrown 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions for 3,554 yards along with a 67.4 percent completion percentage and 112.2 rating.

And he's 39-years-old.

As Brady and the New England Patriots host the Houston Texans on Saturday night in Foxborough, it will be Brady's 32nd career playoff game.

As you can imagine, that's an extension of his own NFL record.

But, you might not realize that it's the equivalent of playing a couple more seasons.

Remember that NFL teams play 16 games in the regular season.

Therefore, he's played two more full seasons in the coldest months of the year over the course of his Hall of Fame career.

Brady's incredible longevity has been a source of admiration for Patriots fans. In fact, since taking over as the full-time starting quarterback in 2001, he has missed a total of 20 regular season games, including 15 in 2008 when he went down with a season-ending injury in the first game of the year.

It will likely be an uphill climb for the Texans on Saturday.

Brady is 10-2 in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs in his career. At 22-9 overall, Brady has thrown 56 touchdowns and 28 interceptions while managing a 88.0 rating. He's chasing his fifth Super Bowl victory and has been to the big game six times so far.

At the end of his career, there's a real chance that he ends up playing the equivalent of three full extra regular seasons in the Playoffs.

