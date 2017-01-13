Derrick Rose was in the middle of a media firestorm this week as he traveled back to his hometown of Chicago to be with his mother and forgot to inform anyone in the Knicks organization that he was leaving.

He was scheduled to start that game and Brandon Jennings had to step up with the point guard in front of him nowhere to be found.

Although Jennings performed admirably, New York got pulverised by the New Orleans Pelicans without Rose.

The next day, he entered shootaround with his teammates and had to explain his absence to the media.

He has been vocal that family comes first for him and that he hopes the episode won’t impact negotiations between he and the Knicks near season’s end.

Reports also surfaced that the former MVP is looking for a max-contract in the offseason, which led some fans to point to moments like his absence as evidence that those desires are delusional at best.

Over the course of the season, some fans of the team have warmed to the idea of possibly upgrading from D-Rose all together in the offseason and trying to snare some other big name guard in free agency.

Talented point guards don’t grow on trees though, and with that reality, team officials should think about keeping him around longer than this year.

At 28-years-old, he is still young enough to stick around and be effective for a while.

His play has been mostly stable and there have been nights that he has seriously outplayed his matchup in ways people assume isn’t possible for him anymore.

2011 is the year that most people associate with the Memphis product’s highest rate of play.

Those days aren’t coming back, but he can still give you bursts of speed and surprising athleticism in spurts.

Add in the fact that Gotham hasn’t been a big free agent destination in recent years and it’s easy to see that the best road forward for the club might be to hang on to their current point guard.

Better to keep the assets that you already possess than to lose out by gambling on potential.

Driving to the hoop is a specialty of the kid from Chicago. At his best, he was a dynamic slasher to the rim who could make spectacular finishes appear commonplace.

Those skills have made a resurgence over the course of this season. Rose has often said that he hopes to stay in New York past this season. He seems to mean that statement as he repeated it on Thursday before the Bulls came to town.

The whole point of free agency is to get people who want to play with your organisation.

For all his shortcomings, the former All-Star fits the bill and rushing to end the partnership before it blossoms could be bad for both sides.

In other words, don’t count the guard out just yet because of one bad evening.