Six months ago, Roger Federer bowed out of the Wimbledon semi-finals, a match which proved to be his last competitive outing of 2016.

With the 17-time Grand Slam champion resting his troublesome left knee since, what he'd hoped would be a favourable draw for the Australian Open, has proved to be quite the opposite.

Although the opening rounds feature what should be straightforward matches against two qualifiers, from the third round onwards, Federer's 17th place seeding has meant that he could be up against the world's best right until the tournament's close.

This includes a potentially mouthwatering clash in the quarters with world number one, and recently knighted, Sir Andy Murray.

“It’s very strange seeing the number 17 next to Roger’s name,” Federer's former coach, Paul Annacone is quoted as saying after Friday's draw.

“(But) it’s so exciting for tennis to have Roger and Rafa (Nadal) back.

“For Roger, he’s always been so good at preparing for this event so I don’t see it being a problem that he hasn’t had a ton of matches, but it’s difficult playing a qualifier because they’ve played a few matches. It’s a little bit of a different mindset."

Federer last won the title here in 2010, and as he puts his knee under duress, it may take considerable time to find match fitness, with victory in a fortnight's time surely ranking alongside the 35-year-old's greatest accomplishments.

The fact remains that never before has Federer beaten five top-10 players in a row on the way to winning a Grand Slam, a feat he will need to achieve if the seedings prove true.

Tomas Berdych and Kei Nishikori lie in wait for the Swiss, before the potential showdown with Murray.

So, if we are to see Federer winning a Grand Slam once again, he might have to do something he's never done before.

Over to you, Roger.

