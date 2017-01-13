San Diego made their move to Los Angeles official yesterday through a bunch of press releases and a slight re-branding move.

The Chargers debuted a new primary logo that looks like the L.A. Dodgers logo if it stuck its finger into a wall socket.

Southern California’s central hub is now home to the L.A. Rams and the newly converted San Diego Chargers. The question arises, how many teams does one city need?

Twitter users decided that letting the lightning bolts make their way to La La Land was one team too many and unloaded critique to the move in general.

Social media response to the new logo was savage and the team’s new neighbors, the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL, leaped to their defence on social media.

During a game against the St. Louis Blues, the Kings decided to score an open net goal on their opposition with a hilarious Twitter joke.

By pointing out the disparity between the two in football teams, the hockey club gained some trolls from Missouri.

After all, St. Louis lost their team to Los Angeles last year and got crushed in that game last night.

They can take solace in the fact that they won’t have to watch the Rams stink anymore. That is the definition of a silver lining.

