Tom Brady's favorite target jokingly reveals how he recovers so fast

As with any superstar athlete, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots has a talented support system around him.

At 39-years-old, after serving a four-game suspension to start the season, he has thrown 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions for 3,554 yards along with a 67.4 percent completion percentage and 112.2 rating.

That's not a coincidence. It's the product of a lot of hard work and dedication.

Alex Guerrero, Brady's body coach, has a profound impact on getting him recovered and ready to play every week.

Via a report by Dan Pompei of Bleacher Report, Guerrero works on Brady's throwing arm and the muscles and tissues around it before and after every practice.

"I think that arm gets rubbed and milked more than the entire cow population in the state of California," wide receiver Julian Edelman joked to Pompei.

Additionally, Brady's strict diet has been a major part of his success and has made a lot of news over the past year.

"With guidance from his guru, Brady tries to be better through self-awareness (he meditates), rest and repair (he sleeps in special "athlete recovery sleepwear") and nutrition (he won't eat dairy, caffeine, white sugar or white flour)," Pompei pointed out.

Additionally, "For most of the year, Brady is a vegan. In the cold winter months, he adds some lean meat to his diet. A typical day's menu this time of year might include a breakfast smoothie—made with almond milk, a scoop of protein, seeds, nuts and a banana—a midmorning homemade protein bar, sliced up chicken breast on a salad with whole grains and legumes for lunch, a second smoothie as a snack and a dinner of quinoa with greens."

That's dedication right there.

While it may seem extreme, you don't win four Super Bowls and gain a Hall of Fame jacket out of coincidence.

Add this to the countless hours in the film room, working with special coaches, and on the practice field with his teammates.

Brady and the Patriots host the Houston Texans on Saturday night as the quarterback and coach Bill Belichick look to make history as the winningest Super Bowl duo of all-time.

Brady has done everything in his power to get himself to this point. Now we get to see if he can guide his team to the promised land yet again.

