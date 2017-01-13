In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Bo Jackson.

Bo Jackson calls modern football too violent

If Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson, an Auburn three-sport legend, had never put on a pair of cleats, who knows how his MLB career would have ended up.

One of the greatest all-around athletes in the history of sport, Jackson was one of only a select few people to play in both the NFL and MLB.

However, a hip injury suffered with the Los Angeles Raiders ended his football career and severely hampered his baseball career with the Kansas City Royals.

Now, according to USA TODAY, Jackson is not a fan of what football has become, saying he wouldn't let his children play the sport if they wanted to:

“If I knew back then what I know now,’’ Jackson said, “I would have never played football. Never. I wish I had known about all of those head injuries, but no one knew that. And the people that did know that, they wouldn’t tell anybody.

“The game has gotten so violent, so rough. We’re so much more educated on this CTE stuff (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), there’s no way I would ever allow my kids to play football today.

“Even though I love the sport, I’d smack them in the mouth if they said they wanted to play football.

“I’d tell them, 'Play baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, just anything but football.’ ’’

Other than the devastating hip injury, Jackson seemingly exited his professional careers without too many other injuries, but CTE can take a long time to develop.

Later in the USA TODAY story, Jackson said he's happy with his career and wouldn't change a thing, but it sounds like he doesn't want his kids following in his footsteps in regards to football.

Still, it's surprising to hear one of the best players ever to play the game say that he wouldn't play football again knowing what he knows now about traumatic brain injuries.

