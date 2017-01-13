Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Messi free-kick barcelona.

Luis Enrique reveals something we didn’t know about Lionel Messi and free-kicks

Lionel Messi has scored three goals in 2017. All three have been direct free-kicks.

The Barcelona maestro has now scored more domestic free-kicks in 2017 than Cristiano Ronaldo has since 2015.

An even more shocking statistic? If Messi missed his next 241 free-kicks he would have the same free-kick to goal ratio as Ronaldo (a surprisingly poor 1.3 per cent). Two-hundred and forty one!

There’s no doubt about it: Messi is one of the best - if not the best - free-kick takers on the planet.

Unlike most footballers - those without superhuman powers - Messi is capable of scoring all different types of free-kicks: top corner specials, bottom corner rockets, daisy cutters - you name it, he can do it.

Messi’s ability from free-kicks has undoubtedly improved in recent years, so you’d assume that he regularly practices them out on the training ground.

Enrique reveals something we didn't know about Messi

But remarkably this isn’t the case according to Luis Enrique.

The Barcelona head coach told reporters on Friday that Messi doesn’t practise free-kicks as part of his training routine; it’s just something he pulls out of the bag during competitive matches.

“The truth of the matter is that free-kick practice isn't part of the training routine, it's more about individual talent than anything else,” Enrique was quoted as saying by AS. “He doesn't really need to practice. We have seen him score all different kinds of goals.

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-BARCELONA-FINAL-TROPHY

“It's just another facet in Messi's repertoire. As for beating records, I don't think Messi's that bothered because he has beaten more or less all of them - I don't think there are any records left for Messi to beat.”

Ronaldo Koeman congratulates Messi

Messi scored his 26th free-kick for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night, equalling Ronald Koeman’s record.

The Everton boss congratulated Messi on Instagram with the following post…

“Congratulations on scoring your 26th free kick goal @fcbarcelona tonight, @leomessi! One to go to break another record 😉”

