On the face of it, everything is going swimmingly well at Stamford Bridge.

A 13-game winning streak handed Chelsea a five point lead at the top of the Premier League table and Jose Mourinho’s disastrous final season at the club has become a distant memory.

But all might not be as it seems.

Article continues below

With 14 goals so far this season, Diego Costa is spearheading Chelsea’s title charge.

But the striker hasn’t travelled with the rest of the squad for Saturday’s clash against Leicester City following a blazing row with his manager, Antonio Conte.

Article continues below

That is according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Spain international’s future has been thrown into doubt following an argument about his fitness.

Why Costa rowed with Conte

Costa has complained about a lower back injury which could be linked to his recurring back problems, but Chelsea’s medical team aren’t entirely convinced. Conte has decided to back his staff instead of the forward.

It is claimed that Costa no longer trusts the methods of Chelsea’s physios and had a heated exchange with Conte.

The situation could escalate to the point that Costa exits the club. His representatives are said to be seeking potential offers from clubs in China with a view to a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, where former Chelsea midfielder Oscar recently moved to.

Potentially disastrous for Chelsea

Chelsea’s medical team have been careful with managing Costa over the cause of the season, not wishing to cause his hamstring issues to flare up.

But the disagreement could end with Costa, the Premier League’s leading goalscorer, to leave Stamford Bridge.

And that would leave the table-toppers in a potentially disastrous position.

Will Chelsea still win the Premier League if Costa leaves? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms