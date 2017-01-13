Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Undertaker.

Why The Undertaker shouldn't win the Royal Rumble

This past week on Monday Night Raw, The Undertaker declared that he would be participating in the Royal Rumble for the first time since 2009.

When he made his announcement, bookmakers slashed the odds on The Deadman winning the whole thing, and many believe if he did win, he would go on to challenge the winner of the WWE title match - most likely John Cena - at WrestleMania 33 for one last hurrah before retirement.

Although the speculated Cena match may be off the cards now, The Undertaker is still a favorite to win the Rumble. Here's why he shouldn't.

Since its inception, the Royal Rumble match has been billed as an opportunity for a superstar to earn themselves a championship match at WrestleMania. A gateway for any superstar to the main event of The Showcase of The Immortals.

The Undertaker is one of only a few people in the company today that could be awarded such an honor thanks solely because of his name alone. He doesn't need to win the Rumble in order to get a title shot or main event WrestleMania, as he could just demand one.

With him being a part timer as well, it would be a waste of the shot to have him win the Rumble, especially after the brand split was supposed to give superstars more time in the spotlight on their respective shows.

If you're giving that spot to someone who isn't going to be around after WrestleMania, it's not going to be as effective as giving it to a young gun who will be there that can help build the future of the company. You never know a young superstar who wins the Rumble this year could end up being a top heel or face in the company this time next year. Don't waste the shot.

As The Phenom is such a big draw as well, he doesn't need the have a title shot in order to main event WrestleMania. Heck, if we're following the Cena vs Undertaker path, it doesn't even need a title on the line or a retirement stipulation for people to watch. Fans would tune in just to see two of the best superstars the company has ever produced go at it with sheer passion.

The Undertaker doesn't need to win the Royal Rumble anymore, so don't waste the opportunity WWE by giving him the victory at the pay-per-view.

John Cena
WWE
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
The Undertaker
Wrestlemania

