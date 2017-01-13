Michael Bisping is at the top of UFC as the middleweight champion and coming off impressive victories against Luke Rockhold and Dan Henderson last year.

Going into 2017, the 37-year-old is expecting a huge year. This includes his role in the upcoming sequel to XXX starring Vin Diesel.

He could find himself ready to face life outside of the cage, but his burgeoning acting career will have him absolutely set for that next phase.

Like most fans of the sport, he saw Ronda Rousey get beaten bloody by Amanda Nunes in her hyped return to UFC.

Bisping offered his prospective advice to her in an interview with USA Today.

From the interview: “She took over the sport. She was the face of the sport. She earned a lot of money. She’s a massive celebrity now. She’s been the champion. She’s defended it a number of times. Walk away.”

The champion has nailed it when it comes to Rousey and her fall from grace. She has nothing left to prove in MMA unless she feels the drive to get back in the octagon and compete.

After a career that held the fighting world captive during her tenure, there is no shame in admitting that she just doesn’t have it any more.

Sometimes advice can be really illuminating and the simplest sort usually holds the most truth.

