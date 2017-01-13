After missing the entire 2015 season due to a torn ACL, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson came back with a vengeance this season, catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns.

As one of the most prolific duos in the entire NFL, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Nelson shredded opposing defenses all season long en route to the Playoffs.

But, in the opening round win in the Wild Card round over the New York Giants, the injury bug got Nelson again, as he broke a couple ribs and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the playoffs.

Despite losing his No. 1 option and favorite target for much of his career, Rodgers couldn't be more confident about his team's chances in Dallas against the NFC-leading Cowboys on Sunday.

Or at least that's what he's telling the media.

“We're doing a lot of different things than we were last year, a lot of things better,” Rodgers told Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think our offensive line is playing better. Our scheme has advanced, and we're getting more contributions from the tight end at this point, and Richard [Rodgers] and Jared [Cook] are making plays for us, and I think we're a little deeper at receiver now with the emergence of Geronimo [Allison]. Davante [Adams] is a legit receiver in this league, and obviously Randall Cobb, who is established as well.”

After Nelson went down with the painful injury, it was Cobb who emerged as the big play receiver for Rodgers. He ended up catching five balls for 116 yards and three touchdowns which ended up being a surprise due to the fact that he was coming back from a nagging ankle injury.

“I don’t think anybody was stopping Randall the other night,” Rodgers said in response to Cobb's performance. “The beauty is we’ve had a lot of different guys have big games for us."

He went on, "It hasn’t been just one guy all season, even with Jordy out there. Davante’s had some big games for us, Ty [Montgomery]'s had some big games for us, Randall’s had some big games, Jared’s had some big games. We have a lot of weapons."

Before the news officially broke regarding Nelson's prognosis, the quarterback added, "It’s going to, obviously, change some things if he doesn’t go, but the second half and the end of the second quarter, we didn’t have him either, and we scored a bunch of points. We’re confident.”

Since Green Bay features a pass-happy offense, Adams and Cobb put up solid numbers this season in addition to Nelson.

Adams enjoyed a breakout campaign in which he caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns while Cobb recorded 60 receptions for 610 yards and four touchdowns out of the slot while missing three games due to the ankle injury at the end of the regular season.

While Nelson's absense clearly had a detrimental effect on the Packers offense last season, the emergence of Adams as a viable No. 1 threat will likely make losing him this year a little less painful.

Plus, Rodgers had an MVP type season and is about as confident as one can be heading into Sunday's matchup. This year, he threw for 4,428 yards with 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions for a 104.2 rating.

Over the last three weeks, including Sunday's Playoff victory, he has thrown for 300-plus yards three times and has tossed 12 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions. Additionally, he has not thrown an interception since November 13th.

In order to take down Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the surging Dallas Cowboys, Rodgers will be without his top target, but as the Giants found out last weekend, you can never count out a player of his caliber, no matter who he's throwing the ball to.

