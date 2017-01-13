Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tim Tebow.

Tim Tebow likely to appear in some New York Mets' spring training games

Tim Tebow is a legend in the state of Florida, having led the beloved Gators to two national championships and winning the 2007 Heisman Trophy.

As a minor league baseball player with the New York Mets, though, he's much more anonymous, but that could change this spring.

According to ESPN.com, the Mets will likely use Tebow in a few spring training games with the big-league club to draw interest from Florida fans.

New York's GM, Sandy Alderson, joked that Tebow will be present at the Mets' Florida spring training facility, but not nearly often enough for Gator fans, as the developmental player will spend a bulk of his time at minor league camp:

"Too frequently for some and not frequently enough for others," Alderson deadpanned when asked about how often Tebow would be present. "He'll be around."

Tebow most recently saw action in the Arizona Fall League, the first time he'd played organized baseball since high school.

He struggled in 62 at-bats, hitting only .194 with two RBI and striking out 20 times. However, Alderson hasn't given up on the former NFL player:

"We knew he'd be overmatched in the Arizona Fall League. We also felt that he needed to play games," Alderson added. "And so, as we look at going into spring training and his first full season, I think the same priorities would hold true -- he needs to play games.

"Under most circumstances that would mean, look, he's in minor-league camp. He's playing games every day. He comes over once in a while. And at the end of camp, he goes to a full-season team. I think that's what we would foresee. Now, things could change based on how he performs or what have you."

Though Tebow has little-to-no shot of breaking camp with the big-league club, his presence at the Mets' Port St. Lucie spring home will likely be a huge draw for fans - both those who want to cheer him and those who want to boo him.

