Andy Murray, or should we say Sir Andy Murray, has had an incredible year or so on and off the court.

He became Wimbledon champion for a second time, he won gold at yet another Olympics, he became a father for the first time, and he ended the year being knighted.

How on earth can he top 2016?

One way to start the year would be to win the Australian Open, something he is yet to do in his illustrious career.

Murray knows he will face a tricky test Down Under, but being number one in the world gives him a great chance, and here is the possible path he will take in order to win his first Grand Slam in Australia.

First round: Illya Marchenko

Ranked 93rd in the world, Ukrainian Marchenko has failed to reach the second round in Australia since 2011, coincidentally when he was trounced in straight sets by Murray.

Second round: Yen-Hsun Lu

Either a qualifier or world No 61 Lu is up next.

Murray has beaten the man from Chinese Taipei in all but one of their five matches, with the defeat coming at the 2008 Olympics.

Third round: Sam Querrey

The big-serving American proved too strong for Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last summer and could signal the first proper test of Murray's title credentials in Melbourne.

Fourth round: John Isner or Lucas Pouille

19th seed Isner last played Murray in the final of the Paris Masters last year - a match in which the Scot overcame the gargantuan American in three sets.

Named the ATP Tour's most improved player last year, flamboyant Frenchman Pouille is mooted by many as being on the brink of a breakthrough season and is more than capable of making things difficult for Murray.

Quarter-finals: Roger Federer or Kei Nishikori

Federer has got the better of Murray in each of their last five matches, but with the Swiss just coming back from half a year out with injury, the Scot would certainly fancy his chances this time round.

Nishikori is also a potential opponent in the quarters and with the Japanese player sweeping Murray aside in five sets at the US Open, before the Scot exacted his revenge at the ATP World Tour Finals, the pair could put on quite a fight for a place in the last four.

Semi-finals: Stan Wawrinka

A big-game player, Wawrinka won the US Open last year and certainly possesses an all-round game to rivals Murray's.

However, with Murray winning both of the pair's matches last year, does the Scot have the mental edge?

Final: Novak Djokovic

Here we go again. Who else?

Murray should, if all goes to plan, be bringing in the new year by facing his arch-rival from last year, the six-time Australian Open champion. Four of the Scot's five final defeats in Melbourne have come at the hands of the Serbian, including in three of the past four seasons.

However, with Murray successfully wrestling the number one spot from Djokovic's clutches, could this finally be the Scot's time to shine Down Under?

