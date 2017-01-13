Earlier this week, the WWE announced that WrestleMania 34 will be hosted in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the same location as WrestleMania 30.

Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson, a New Orleans Saints super fan known as the 'hype kid', covered the announcement for the NFL team and interviewed several WWE superstars on the day.

One of the superstars he talked to was The Miz, who had some questions of his own for JJ. He asked JJ who his favorite WWE superstar is.

The Awesome One, however, didn't exactly receive the response he was expecting.

As you can see in the hilarious video below, JJ told The Miz that Roman Reigns is his favorite, followed by John Cena, Randy Orton, and Zack Ryder. In fact, JJ told The Miz that he was at the bottom of his list of favorite superstars.

To which The Miz put his head in his hand in embarrassment while JJ consoled him with a pat on the back. Such a great moment.

This isn't the only time the former Intercontinental champion has been told he isn't a kid's favorite superstar.

The Awesome One may not be JJ's or Dylan's favorite superstar, but he has been pretty incredible over the past year or so, developing into arguably one of the best heels in the WWE.

His work in the past 12 months has helped the Intercontinental title reach the heights it once was again and he has become a top star on SmackDown Live as a result of it.

