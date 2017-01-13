It was all going so well for Chelsea.

Then, the Daily Mail broke the story about Diego Costa’s furious argument with Antonio Conte surrounding his fitness.

It has threatened to derail Chelsea’s season, which was headed towards Premier League glory. The Blues hold a five point lead but must now dissolve an awkward situation with one of their most important players.

Costa leads the way with 14 goals. He’s been the best striker in England this season and Chelsea couldn’t have asked for a worse situation to arise.

The Spain international apparently fell out with Conte after the Italian sided with Chelsea’s medical staff on a matter of Costa’s health.

The 28-year-old apparently raised concerns about a lower back problem, but physios weren’t completely convinced.

Costa, who has recurring hamstring issues, has been handled carefully by the Blues’ medical team this season, and with good reason. His backup, Michy Batshuayi, hasn’t shown signs that he can fill Costa’s boots.

Costa has since been dropped from the squad for Saturday’s game against Leicester City.

Conte shouted three words to Costa

After the argument, which happened at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, Conte shouted ‘Go to China’ at the striker, according to Sky Italia.

The Mail’s report claims Costa’s representatives are currently in the Far East country over a possible transfer. If Costa does end up leaving for the Chinese Super League, he will follow former Blues’ midfielder Oscar, who joined Shanghai SIPG last month.

