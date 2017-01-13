Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

The two had an argument.

Antonio Conte shouted three words at Diego Costa after training ground argument

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was all going so well for Chelsea.

Then, the Daily Mail broke the story about Diego Costa’s furious argument with Antonio Conte surrounding his fitness.

It has threatened to derail Chelsea’s season, which was headed towards Premier League glory. The Blues hold a five point lead but must now dissolve an awkward situation with one of their most important players.

Article continues below

Costa leads the way with 14 goals. He’s been the best striker in England this season and Chelsea couldn’t have asked for a worse situation to arise.

The Spain international apparently fell out with Conte after the Italian sided with Chelsea’s medical staff on a matter of Costa’s health.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The surprising fact regarding Tom Brady's vast playoff experience

The surprising fact regarding Tom Brady's vast playoff experience

Tom Brady's favorite target jokingly reveals how he recovers so fast

Tom Brady's favorite target jokingly reveals how he recovers so fast

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

Darren Fletcher claims one Man Utd player was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Darren Fletcher claims one Man Utd player was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

The 28-year-old apparently raised concerns about a lower back problem, but physios weren’t completely convinced.

Costa, who has recurring hamstring issues, has been handled carefully by the Blues’ medical team this season, and with good reason. His backup, Michy Batshuayi, hasn’t shown signs that he can fill Costa’s boots.

Costa has since been dropped from the squad for Saturday’s game against Leicester City.

FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-CHELSEA

Conte shouted three words to Costa

After the argument, which happened at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, Conte shouted ‘Go to China’ at the striker, according to Sky Italia.

The Mail’s report claims Costa’s representatives are currently in the Far East country over a possible transfer. If Costa does end up leaving for the Chinese Super League, he will follow former Blues’ midfielder Oscar, who joined Shanghai SIPG last month.

Should Chelsea sell Costa? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Spain Football
Francesc Fabregas
John Terry
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again