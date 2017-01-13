Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Morgan Schneiderlin.

Morgan Schneiderlin explains why he's glad Manchester United sold him

Morgan Schneiderlin must be a relieved man to have finally found a way to end his nightmare stint at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old left Southampton for Old Trafford as part of a £24 million deal in 2015 but ultimately failed to deliver for the English giants.

Despite Schneiderlin starting in only three of his eight appearances in all competitions this season, United are expected to break even on their investment after accepting an initial offer of £20 million from Everton.

The fee could rise to £24 million – a more than generous sum for a player whose first-team opportunities under Jose Mourinho were few and far between.

Schneiderlin could be forgiven for feeling disappointed with how his brief spell in Manchester panned out, though he insists he leaves the club with no hard feelings towards his former boss.

With just 147 minutes of competitive football to his name for the 2016-17 season, the Frenchman says he respects Mourinho for allowing him to move on.

"No anger at all, Jose has been good to me," said Schneiderlin, as per Goal.

"We had some explanation and I can accept the decision he made.

"I have to move forward and I am glad he accepted my decision when I went to see him and said I couldn't see myself spending a year on the bench.

"I'm a footballer and I don't like to spend one year on the bench.”

Northampton Town v Manchester United - EFL Cup Third Round

Schneiderlin – who scored only twice in a United shirt – cited the Red Devils’ inconsistency over the past two seasons as one of the reasons behind his underwhelming time at Old Trafford.

"I went there with big ambition and I wanted to do the best for the football club, but I don't think I arrived at the best time in Manchester United's history," he said.

"It is true that last year we didn't always play very good football, it wasn't very attractive and there was a lot of criticism around the team.

"From my point of view I didn't have the run of games that I was expecting, I didn't enjoy it as I wanted to. I didn't fall out of love with football, but of course when you don't play it is a different game.

"Happiness is the most important thing in life and hopefully I will find that here and now.”

Eager to rekindle his career in Merseyside, Schneiderlin could make his Everton debut when they host Manchester City at Goodison Park on Sunday.

