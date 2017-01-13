The NFL may be a young man's game on the field, but when it comes to coaches, it's still very much an old man's league.

According to a stat uncovered by The Ringer, young coaches struggle to succeed in the cutthroat NFL world.

At age 30, new Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is the youngest person ever to land an NFL head coaching job, which doesn't exactly bode well for him.

Article continues below

Lane Kiffin, the previous man to hold McVay's "youngest coach" title, flamed out spectacularly with the Oakland Raiders. The Ringer noted that Kiffin is far from the only young coach to struggle, though:

Four other NFL coaches born since World War II have taken head jobs while younger than 34, and none won even 20 games in his first chance at a dream job. Lane Kiffin and Josh McDaniels were fired midway through disastrous second seasons with the Raiders and Broncos, respectively. Raheem Morris sandwiched one 10–6 year between two last-place finishes for the Bucs. David Shula won just 19 games in five seasons for the early-’90s Bengals, giving him the third-worst record in NFL history. Overall, those coaches produced a 31 percent winning rate, the equivalent of a 5–11 record.

To be fair, that 5-11 record would represent a one-game improvement for the Rams, who finished 4-12 in 2016. But, also to be fair, team officials are probably hoping for more than just a one-game improvement under their new head coach.

Article continues below

The young coach's fate will likely be tied to a young quarterback in 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff, who struggled in seven games this season, throwing for 1,089 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

McVay has spent the last two seasons as the Washington Redskins' offensive coordinator, working with young quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has become a more-than-capable NFL signal caller.

Getting a similar improvement out of Goff will likely determine whether McVay succeeds or fails in his first stint as an NFL coach.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms