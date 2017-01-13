In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Football

StubHub Center.

Los Angeles Chargers will have to deal with LA Galaxy schedule

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As much as the NFL begs to differ, it sure doesn't seem like Los Angeles wants the Chargers in town.

The newest Los Angeles squad will play the 2017 and 2018 seasons at the StubHub Center, home to the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

For a league that fancies itself (and most likely is) the biggest sports league in America, the NFL probably expected some preferential treatment to be given to the Chargers.

Article continues below

However, according to ESPN.com, that won't be the case. The StubHub Center said the Galaxy are the main priority and will not have their schedule disrupted:

"The Galaxy is the main priority for StubHub Center," StubHub Center director of communication Brendan Hannan told the Los Angeles Times.

"The Chargers' NFL schedule will be built around the Galaxy schedule. The same will happen in terms of 2018."

It likely won't be too hard to avoid conflicts during the regular season, but the report states that should the Galaxy earn a home playoff game, that would remain a priority over the Chargers.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The surprising fact regarding Tom Brady's vast playoff experience

The surprising fact regarding Tom Brady's vast playoff experience

Tom Brady's favorite target jokingly reveals how he recovers so fast

Tom Brady's favorite target jokingly reveals how he recovers so fast

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

Darren Fletcher claims one Man Utd player was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Darren Fletcher claims one Man Utd player was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Things aren't exactly in line to get better for the Chargers when they move into a stadium with the Los Angeles Rams, either. The stadium is being built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke, so it figures that his squad will be the priority there.

After a few years of playing second fiddle in Los Angeles, the Chargers may be looking to bolt for a new city (or back to San Diego) sooner rather than later.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLS Eastern Conference
Los Angeles Rams
MLS
LA Galaxy
Football
Los Angeles Rams
NFL
MLS Western Conference

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again