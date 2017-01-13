As much as the NFL begs to differ, it sure doesn't seem like Los Angeles wants the Chargers in town.

The newest Los Angeles squad will play the 2017 and 2018 seasons at the StubHub Center, home to the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

For a league that fancies itself (and most likely is) the biggest sports league in America, the NFL probably expected some preferential treatment to be given to the Chargers.

Article continues below

However, according to ESPN.com, that won't be the case. The StubHub Center said the Galaxy are the main priority and will not have their schedule disrupted:

"The Galaxy is the main priority for StubHub Center," StubHub Center director of communication Brendan Hannan told the Los Angeles Times. "The Chargers' NFL schedule will be built around the Galaxy schedule. The same will happen in terms of 2018."

It likely won't be too hard to avoid conflicts during the regular season, but the report states that should the Galaxy earn a home playoff game, that would remain a priority over the Chargers.

Article continues below

Things aren't exactly in line to get better for the Chargers when they move into a stadium with the Los Angeles Rams, either. The stadium is being built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke, so it figures that his squad will be the priority there.

After a few years of playing second fiddle in Los Angeles, the Chargers may be looking to bolt for a new city (or back to San Diego) sooner rather than later.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms