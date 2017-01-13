Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

One CSL club wants Costa.

Diego Costa received eye-watering offer to leave Chelsea from China

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea fans really couldn’t have received worse news than one of their best players having a training ground bust-up with Antonio Conte.

Diego Costa’s row with with the Chelsea manager has come completely out of the blue. According to the Daily Mail, it was sparked by Conte’s decision to side with his medical team after they weren’t convinced by the striker’s complaints about a lower back injury.

After last season’s debacle under Jose Mourinho, it seemed as if the Italian had steadied the ship. His team is top of the Premier League and recently won 13 games in a row.

Article continues below

Not only that, but Costa is in the form of his life. The 28-year-old has scored 14 goals this season in 19 league matches.

Many were crucial, too. He scored the only goal in wins over Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal, and late winners against West Ham and Watford in August.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The surprising fact regarding Tom Brady's vast playoff experience

The surprising fact regarding Tom Brady's vast playoff experience

Tom Brady's favorite target jokingly reveals how he recovers so fast

Tom Brady's favorite target jokingly reveals how he recovers so fast

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania booking - who he should face at the show

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

WWE fans may not be pleased with match that could main event WrestleMania

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

Gary Neville has just destroyed Dimitri Payet in one tweet

Darren Fletcher claims one Man Utd player was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Darren Fletcher claims one Man Utd player was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea fans certainly aren’t confident that Costa’s backup, summer signing Michy Batshuayi, can be as productive.

Costa has been dropped for Saturday’s game at Leicester City and it’s unclear if the situation can be resolved.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-STOKE

Eye-watering China offer

Although the Mail believe the fall-out was sparked by an issue over his health, Sky Sports reckon Costa’s head has been turned by an eye-watering offer from China.

They claim that the Spain international has received an offer from an unnamed Chinese Super League club worth £30 million-per-year.

That equates to roughly £576,000-per-week and would make Costa the highest paid player in the world.

China’s influence in football is increasing by the minute. Shanghai SIPG were able to entice Chelsea midfielder Oscar with an offer of £400,000-a-week and the Brazilian wasn’t the first to swap elite football for the Far East.

FBL-ASIA-CHN-SHANGHAISIPG-OSCAR

Costa hasn't trained for three days

Sky Sports’ Jim White claims Costa hasn’t trained since Tuesday - the day he rowed with Conte.

If the Italian isn’t able to dissolve the situation, Chelsea’s chances of winning the title will take a serious hit. Sky Sports claim that owner Roman Abramovich is unwilling to sell the forward, who has two years left on his contract, which could lead to problems in the dressing room.

Can Chelsea win the Premier League without Diego Costa? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Oscar
Chelsea
Francesc Fabregas
John Terry
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again