Floyd Mayweather delivered the news no fighting fan wanted to hear on Friday afternoon by admitting he had no interest in coming out of retirement to face Conor McGregor.

"I've had my career," he said, per the Independent. "All kinds of guys from other sports keep calling me out. If it ever happened it would be an easy win for me.

"But I want to concentrate on helping the young boxers I promote accomplish their dreams - and helping my children become the best people they can.

"I'm a businessman and I like making money but I'm retired now on my record of 49 and 0. People with an interest in me coming back are not thinking of my health and my family.

"There's no point me no longer being the sharpest tool in the box but having more money. And I look at how the great Muhammad Ali went on too long."

It’s hard to really get a grasp of whether Mayweather wants the fight or not, for he recently told ESPN that he was ready to take on McGregor for a guaranteed $100m, with the UFC star receiving $15m.

Ultimately, you get the sense that the fight will happen if the figures are right.

Dana White's offer

And UFC president Dana White believes he knows what figures are fair for both parties.

White made an appearance on Fox Sport’s The Herd to counter Mayweather’s offer with one of his own. It won’t appeal to Money, but it certainly could convince the Notorious to sign on the dotted line.

"Here is a real offer, and I'm the guy, I'm the guy that can actually make an offer, and I'm actually making a real offer," White said, per Sports Illustrated.

"We'll pay you $25 million. We'll pay Conor $25 million. Then we'll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There is a real offer."

White: McGregor is the bigger draw

Mayweather believes he deserves a larger share of the pot because he is the “A-side”.

But White doesn’t believes that is the case anymore, claiming that Mayweather’s 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao turned many fans off.

"The last major fight you were in, you left such a bad taste in everybody's mouth that nobody wants to see it again," White added, aiming his words at the 49-0 star.

"His last fight did 350,000 pay-per-view buys. Conor's last fight did 1.3 million and 1.5 million pay-per-view buys.

"I don't see how you're the A-Side. And there is a reason you want this McGregor fight so bad, you know it's your money fight."

McGregor has become a sensation

McGregor’s popularity has risen to the point that the 28-year-old is seeking shares in the UFC.

White continued: "I'm going to tell you why Conor McGregor is still doing over a million pay-per-view buys and Floyd isn't," White said. "Because Conor McGregor will fight anybody, anywhere, any time. Including Floyd Mayweather."

