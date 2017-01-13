Manchester United fans don’t look fondly upon the period when David de Gea seemed almost certain to leave the club for Real Madrid in August 2015.

The Spaniard had all but signed on the dotted line for the La Liga giants only for delayed paperwork to scupper the move on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Despite penning a new four-year contract to keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2019 just weeks later, rumours of Los Blancos preparing another bid for De Dea have since refused to fade away.

The United shot stopper – who has two years left on his current deal – remains a key component of the squad having collected three consecutive player of the year awards.

With this in mind, Jose Mourinho and the club hierarchy are understandably eager to lock down his services for years to come.

The Sun reports the United boss will activate a clause in De Gea’s contract this summer to extend his stay until 2020 while granting him a handsome pay rise.

The offer to boost his £180,000-a-week wages to £200,000 is expected to see him become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

United insider said, as per the Sun: “The club are looking to exercise their option to extend David’s deal this summer.

“He will be given a pay increase. He has consistently been one of the best goalkeepers in the world for a number of years now.

“There shouldn’t be any problems, but clubs have been sniffing around him for a number of years now.”

It's difficult to suggest De Gea wouldn’t deserve one of the most lucrative contracts in the English top-flight.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one the best goalkeepers in the country following a somewhat unconvincing start to his Old Trafford career.

De Gea has played every minute of the Red Devils’ 20 Premier League matches this season while keeping seven clean sheets.

The Spain international can have few complaints about his status in Manchester, but Mourinho will be desperate to secure his future with the invaluable bargaining chip of Champions League football next season.

