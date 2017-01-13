Liverpool haven’t played a Premier League fixture since their 2-2 draw at Sunderland at the start of the month.

The Reds were on a four-game winning streak when they headed to the Stadium of Light and Jurgen Klopp was disappointed his side wasn’t about to make it five in a row, Jermaine Defoe’s 84th minute penalty meaning shares were spoiled.

"I am not able to explain it because I don't know exactly what I saw,” the German said, per BBC Sport. “My team were fighting but I wasn't sure if they could do it.

"We can play better but I'm not sure if you can play better with that (two-day) break."

The result left Liverpool five points behind Chelsea and it also helped out Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United, too.

The battle to finish in the top four looks like it will go down to the wire and a draw at relegation-threatened Sunderland can certainly be considered a slip up.

Liverpool followed up that draw with a draw against Plymouth in the FA Cup and a defeat at Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

So it means they enter Sunday's showdown against Manchester United slightly out of form.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, couldn't be hotter.

Nine wins on the bounce

Jose Mourinho’s team have won their last nine matches and haven’t tasted defeat since November 3. Now’s certainly not the time to be running into Zlatan Ibrahimovic and co.

Mourinho was certainly thankful for Sunderland holding Klopp’s men to a point two weeks ago. In his post-match interview with MUTV, he expressed complete and utter surprise upon finding out the result.

We say surprise. Mourinho’s facial expressions make it blatantly obvious that he knew the score and was feigning his disbelief that Liverpool were unable to beat Sunderland.

Watch the funny exchange below.

Video: Mourinho's funny acting

Transcript:

Reporter: Six straight wins, you must be pretty happy with the way it’s looking at the moment

Mourinho: What was the Liverpool result?

Reporter: They drew. They drew with Sunderland

Mourinho: They drew? Not win, 2-1…

Reporter: 2-2. It was a late penalty

Keep it up, Jose. That acting will win you an Oscar one day

