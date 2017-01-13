There’s little doubt Daniel Sturridge can be an incredibly effective player when things are going his way.

The Liverpool star has managed just 29 Premier League starts since the beginning of the 2014-15 season due to injury problems, selection struggles and less than desirable form.

With that said, Sturridge has netted 17 goals in the English top-flight during the same period, underlining his prolificness in front of goal.

His quality might be plain to see, yet it still seems unlikely the England international will be replicating his 21-goal haul in the 2013-14 campaign any time soon.

Despite finishing top scorer in all competitions last season, the injury-plagued Sturridge has since lost his place in the starting line-up to Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp seems to consider the Brazilian as the best choice to lead the Liverpool line – something Sturridge doesn’t agree with but is willing to respect.

“I believe I’m the best striker Liverpool has,” Sturridge told Sky Sports.

“That’s my opinion. But the manager and everything else is entitled to their opinion as well.

“It’s the manager who picks the team so if in that specific game, he doesn’t feel I’m the best striker for the job, that’s his decision.

“You have to take it on the chin, I can’t be upset about it. You have to take the rough with the smooth in football, you can’t take things personally.”

Sturridge has been unfortunate to play a bit part role in the Reds’ title charge this season, though the Anfield faithful are split over whether he should be their first-choice up front.

The England international has it all to do if he’s to prove his worth to supporters and, more importantly, the manager in the second half of the campaign.

Klopp has kept his faith in Firmino for good reason – the 25-year-old has struck six goals on top of three assists in Premier League action this campaign.

Considering five of his players have already hit five league goals or more this season, the Liverpool boss has little reason to tinker with his thriving attacking formula.

